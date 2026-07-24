Midwest Poultry has recalled more than 19 million eggs that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis.

The voluntary recall covers white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs produced on two farms in Texas. Midwest Poultry Services said it is not aware of any illnesses linked to the eggs.

The eggs were produced and distributed between June 6 and July 3, 2026, with sell-by or best-by dates from July 20 through August 17, 2026. They were shipped to foodservice and retail customers in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

Consumers may have purchased the eggs at the following locations:

Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana

Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi

Other smaller retailers.

The recalled eggs were sold under several brand names, including Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire’s, Country Morning, and Sunups, as well as bulk cartons.

The recalled eggs carry an identifying code printed in date-coding ink on the left or right side of the carton. According to the FDA, only cartons with the following information are included in the recall:

Plant code P-1950 or 0840962

Julian date between 157 and 184

Sell-by or best-by date between July 20 and August 17, 2026

Salmonella can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often develop fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Midwest Poultry Services said it identified the problem on its two Texas farms through proactive environmental monitoring and root cause analysis. The company added that it is not distributing fresh eggs from its Texas farms at this time.

Anyone who bought the recalled eggs to avoid eating them and to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Questions can be directed to Midwest Poultry Services at 574-405-9531 or by email at recallassistance@mpseggs.com.

Source: Midwest Poultry Services. L.P. Recalls Shell Eggs Due to Possible Salmonella Enteritidis Contamination