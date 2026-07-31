Galanz Americas has recalled about 121,680 Retro Refrigerators after the CPSC received 34 reports of fire, one of which was linked to a death, according to a local fire officials.

The problem is that the recalled refrigerators’ internal electrical components can short-circuit and ignite without warning when the refrigerator is plugged in, the CPSC said. This posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

The retro-style units were sold in black, blue, red and white, measuring about 58 inches high, 24 inches deep and 21 inches wide, with 7.6 cu. ft. of storage split between a refrigerator compartment and a separate top freezer with its own door.

Only units with date codes between December 2018 and December 2020 are included in the recall. The model number and date code, in YYYYMM format, are printed on a white label in the upper left corner on the back of the unit.

Affected model numbers: BCD-215V-62H, GLR76TRDER, GLR76TBKER, GLR76TBEER, GLR76TWEER

Date codes: December 2018 through December 2020

Colors: black, blue, red and white

The refrigerators were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and on Amazon.com from January 2019 to September 2022, for between $330 and $520. About 121,680 units are affected.

Consumers should unplug the recalled refrigerators immediately and stop using them until they’ve been repaired. Galanz is offering a free in-home repair by a qualified technician, which can be scheduled by calling 888-462-0579, emailing customerservice@galanzamericas.com, or visiting the company’s recall site.

Consumers who were injured, or whose homes suffered fire or smoke damage linked to one of these refrigerators, may have legal options worth exploring with a product liability attorney.

Source: Galanz Americas Recalls Retro Refrigerators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported