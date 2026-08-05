Boticelli Foods has recalled certain batches of Bettergoods® Pistachio Nut Butter that were sold at Walmart stores in 19 states after the product tested positive for Salmonella.

The product was manufactured by Gustibus Alimentari Srl in Assoro, Italy, and imported into the U.S. by Boticelli.

Product: bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter

Size: 6.7oz (190g) glass jar

UPC: 194346207961

Lot Code: LB028ACP04

Expiration Date: January 28, 2027

The recalled products were sold exclusively at Walmart stores in 19 state: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, and Wyoming.

No illnesses have been reported, and no other lots of pistachio nut butter are being recalled.

Even so, there is a risk that families who purchased this product could be exposed to Salmonella because nut butters are typically eaten raw. An infection with Salmonella may result in symptoms like fever, diarrhea that may be bloody, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems can develop a more severe infection. In rare cases, Salmonella bacteria can get into the bloodstream and trigger arterial infections, endocarditis, or arthritis.

The potential contamination was discovered during a routine inspection, according to the recall:

Walmart learned on July 17, 2026 that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (“FDACS”) had, as part of a routine inspection, tested three jars of the product at a Walmart retail store and identified the presence of Salmonella.

Anyone with a jar of Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter (Lot Code LB028ACP04) should stop eating it and bring it back to the store for a full refund. For more information, contact Boticelli Foods at quality@botticellifoods.com or 631-543-7000, ext 203, weekdays from 9-5pm EDT.

Source: Boticelli Foods Recalls Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter Because of Possible Health Risk