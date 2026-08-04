Publix is recalling all GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries due to possible contamination with E. coli O145:H28, a Shiga toxin-producing strain of the bacteria.

The recall covers 10-ounce and 48-ounce bags of frozen berries that were shipped to Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

As of the FDA Outbreak Report, 12 people have been infected, including 4 people who were hospitalized in Florida and Georgia. No deaths have been reported.

All of the illnesses began on dates ranging from May 11 to June 5, 2026. Health officials who investigated the cluster of illnesses said that 7 out of 9 sick people who were interviewed reported eating frozen blueberries before their symptoms began. Five of the victims specifically remembered eating GreenWise-brand organic frozen blueberries that were purchased from Publix.

The expanded recall follows a much smaller recall that was issued July 3, 2025 by a berry grower and packing company in Chile called Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A.. The limited recall only covered GreenWise Organic Blueberries with lot code 60401.

In response, Publix said it conducted an internal stop-sale of the frozen berries at the end of June. The products are not being sold in stores while the investigation continues.

Anyone who ate these products should be vigilant for symptoms of E. coli, including severe stomach pain or cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Infections can progress to severe dehydration due to vomiting and diarrhea. Some develop Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), a life-threatening form of kidney failure.

The recalled products include:

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06453

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12053

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06753

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12153

If you have these products in your freezer, do not eat them. Throw them out or return them to Publix for a refund. Consumers who ate the berries and are experiencing symptoms of E. coli are encouraged to contact their health care provider.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, operates 1,413 stores across the Southeast. Customers with questions can reach Publix Customer Care at (800) 242-1227. The CDC is continuing to update the outbreak investigation as more information becomes available.

Source: Publix recalls all lots of GreenWise Organic Frozen Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries Due to potential E. coli O145 contamination