Taylor Fresh Foods has announced a recall for 20 grocery store items with fresh jalapeno pepper ingredients that have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak.

The list of recalled products includes pre-made salsas, guacamole, pico de gallo, a burrito, a roast beef sandwich, and a shrimp salad.

The products were sold at Hannaford, Kroger, Stop & Shop, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Whole Foods grocery stores across 26 states. The recall involves a variety of brand-names, including Taylor Farms, Freshness Guaranteed, Trader Joe’s, and Kroger’s Private Selection.

Shoppers can look for “Best if used by” dates between August 7 and August 16, 2026.

Taylor Fresh Foods said no illnesses had been linked to its products specifically. Instead, the recall was issued as a precaution because the products contain fresh jalapeno peppers that have been recalled due to an outbreak of Salmonella.

The fresh jalapenos have infected at least 345 people in 27 states with Salmonella since June 2026, according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation.

Here is a list of products that were recalled by Taylor Fresh Foods:

Whole Foods: Salsa Fresca Medium, Salsa Roja Medium, Salsa Verde Mild, Pico de Gallo Mild, Pico de Gallo Spicy, and Pineapple Mango Salsa Mild

Salsa Fresca Medium, Salsa Roja Medium, Salsa Verde Mild, Pico de Gallo Mild, Pico de Gallo Spicy, and Pineapple Mango Salsa Mild Target: Taco Dip, Mango Pico de Gallo, Spicy Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Authentic Guacamole

Taco Dip, Mango Pico de Gallo, Spicy Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Authentic Guacamole Kroger: Spicy Jarlsberg Dip, Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip, and Private Selection Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich

Spicy Jarlsberg Dip, Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip, and Private Selection Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich Walmart: Freshness Guaranteed Hot Pico de Gallo Spicy and Mild Pico de Gallo

Freshness Guaranteed Hot Pico de Gallo Spicy and Mild Pico de Gallo Hannaford: Diced Jalapenos and Rice and Bean Burrito

Diced Jalapenos and Rice and Bean Burrito Stop & Shop and Hannaford: Pico de Gallo Salsa

Pico de Gallo Salsa Trader Joe’s: Fiesta Style Salad Shrimp

Taylor Fresh Foods used jalapeno peppers that were supplied by Coast Citrus Distributors. This distributor announced a recall after federal investigators tracked a cluster of Salmonella Javiana infections to a single grower in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Investigators zeroed in on jalapenos through interviews. Out of 191 patients who were questioned about what they ate before they got sick, 177 said they ate at a Mexican-style restaurant. There were 27 illness clusters at Chipotle and QDOBA locations across 7 states.

Chipotle switched jalapeno suppliers on July 20, 2026. QDOBA stopped serving the peppers on July 28, 2026. Health officials said they believe there is no longer an ongoing risk.

Salmonella infections typically brings on diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps within a few days of exposure, and most healthy adults recover in about a week. The recall notice describes Salmonella as “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

The CDC urges people to watch for signs of severe illness, including a high fever with diarrhea, diarrhea lasting more than 3 days, bloody stools, and signs of dehydration.

Consumers who purchased the recalled Taylor Farms products should discard them immediately. Refunds are available at the place of purchase, and the company is taking questions at 855-455-0098 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific.

Source: Taylor Fresh Foods Recalls Products Made With Jalapeno Peppers Because of Possible Health Risk