Safety officials have announced a recall for about 178,000 OCTROT heated blankets and throws that were sold on Amazon after dozens of fires were reported.

The problem is linked to the electrical cords, according to the CPSC:

“The electrical cord on the recalled throws and blankets can detach and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire, burn and shock hazards.”

This recall involves an unusually large number of incidents and injuries. OCTROT said it received 555 reports of the heated blankets or throws melting, sparking and smoking. There were reports of 27 fires. Fifteen people reported burns or electrical shock injuries.

The recalled blankets were sold in gray and yellow, white with gray, white with yellow, white with blue, and white with red. They came in 5 sizes: 50 inches by 62 inches, 50 inches by 60 inches, 62 inches by 84 inches, 64 inches by 84 inches and 84 inches by 90 inches.

Each product was sold with a white controller offering 5 temperature settings.

The recall covers the following model numbers:

OCT-5060

OCT-5062

OCT-6248

OCT-7284

OCT-8490

They were sold online at Amazon.com for about 4 years, between August 2021 and December 2025 for roughly $40 to $60.

Consumers should stop using the recalled throws and blankets immediately and contact OCTROT for a full refund. For more information, call OCTROT at 800-928-1807 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on weekdays, or by email at OctrotRecall@outlook.com.

Source: Heated Sherpa Throws and Blankets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon by OCTROT