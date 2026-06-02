Joy Furniture is recalling about 10,400 power-reclining furniture sets because the power switch can malfunction and overheat, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of serious injuries.

The recall covers two collections that were sold under the Joy Furniture® brand-name:

The Talan group includes a power sofa (model JF1126-4PHL), loveseat (model JF1126-5PHL), and recliner (model JF1126-9PHL) in a medium-gray color.

The Royce group includes a power sofa (model JF1155-4PHL), loveseat (model JF1155-5PHL), and recliner (model JF1155-9PHL) in brown.

According to the CPSC, there were reports of 41 incidents, including smoking, burning, and an electrical odor smell. Two of those incidents resulted in fires. No injuries were reported, but the fire hazard presents a serious safety hazard.

The furniture sets come with a power headrest and lumbar, pillowed arms, ultra-padded seating, and USB and wireless charging. The defective component is the power-recliner switch, according to the recall.

Joy Furniture is offering a free replacement power-recliner switch for the sofa, loveseat, and recliner. The company says it will arrange for an authorized technician to replace the affected switches at the consumer’s residence. Consumers can register for the repair at the company’s recall page.

The furniture was sold at Raymour & Flanigan Furniture stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. The Talan set sold from January 2024 through March 2026 for between $1,000 and $2,200. The Royce set sold from May 2025 until the middle of May 2026 for between $800 and $1,800.

The products were manufactured in China and Cambodia by Zhejiang Mingrui Furniture Co. Ltd., also known as Joy Furniture, and imported by Raymour & Flanigan Furniture of Liverpool, New York. The recall was announced May 28, 2026, and assigned recall number 26-513.

This is not the first time a popular power reclining furniture line has been pulled for a fire risk. In June 2023, Ashley Furniture recalled about 263,000 Party Time power loveseats, sofas, and recliners because the cup-holders with LED lighting could overheat and catch fire.

The CPSC says consumers should stop using the power recliner switch and unplug the power cord immediately, then go to the recall page to participate. For more information, consumers can contact Joy Furniture at 888-297-7570 or visit the company’s recall site at warrantyservice.com/JoyFurnitureRecall.

Consumers who were injured or whose property was damaged by an overheating recliner may have legal options, and a product liability attorney can advise them on their rights.

Source: Joy Furniture Recalls Talan and Royce Living Room Furniture Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury from a Fire Hazard