Giantex is recalling about 1,155 outdoor lounge chairs because consumers can place their fingers in a pinch point when adjusting the chair, which poses a risk of finger amputations.

The recall was announced May 28, 2026. It covers Giantex® outdoor lounge chairs with model number NP10025NY. The chairs are blue and measure 76 inches long by 23 inches wide by 13 inches high.

The chairs have a 5-position adjustable locking system, and the backrest height can be adjusted from 13.5 inches to 26.5 inches. The model number (NP10025NY) is printed on the front and side of the product packaging.

Giantex has received 1 report of a consumer’s finger being amputated while adjusting the lounge chair.

The chairs were sold on Giantex.com and Amazon.com from August 2023 through October 2025 for between $75 and $90. The chairs were made in China and distributed by Giantex Inc., of California.

Safety officials are urging consumers to stop using the recalled lounge chairs immediately and contact Giantex for a full refund.

Consumers will be instructed to either: 1) request a prepaid return package, or 2) destroy the recalled chair by detaching the headrest pillow, cutting the fabric, and sending photographic proof to Giantex.

Consumers can contact Giantex toll-free at 844-242-1885, by email at support@giantex.com, or online at the company’s product recall notice page for more information. The recall number is 26-512.

Consumers who were injured by a recalled product may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise consumers on their rights.

Source: Giantex Recalls Lounge Chairs Due to Amputation Hazard