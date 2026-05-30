Federal health officials have reopened an investigation into a multistate Salmonella outbreak tied to moringa leaf powder, confirming 22 new cases in 4 more states and a fresh recall by Total Nutrition, Inc.

The new cases push the outbreak total to 119 infections across 36 states. The CDC also confirmed a total of 32 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC warned that certain lots of TNVitamins Moringa Capsules could be making people sick. The agency is continuing to work with the FDA to identify whether other products may be contaminated.

On May 26, 2026, Total Nutrition, Inc. recalled 2 brands of moringa capsules:

TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa 10,000 mg

Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa 10,000 mg.

There have been several recalls tied to the moringa powder outbreak. On January 15, 2026, Superfoods, Inc. recalled all Live it Up Super Greens supplement powders. On January 28, 2026, Why Not Natural recalled its Pure Organic Moringa Green Superfood capsules.

The outbreak involves 2 separate strains of Salmonella — Typhimurium and Newport. The illness-onset dates range from August 22, 2025, to April 26, 2026.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps that begin 6 hours to 6 days after exposure.

According to the Mayo Clinic, infection can become severe in young children, adults over 65, and people with weakened immune systems. Infections sometimes spread to the bloodstream or cause other complications that require hospitalization.

Moringa supplements are sold widely online and through health and wellness retailers, and the recalled products have a long shelf life. The CDC is urging consumers to check their homes and throw away any of the recalled products.

The CDC is separately investigating another Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak with 18 cases and 7 hospitalizations across 14 states tied to Mogo Moringa Capsules, which have also been recalled.

Consumers who became ill after taking moringa supplements may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise affected consumers on their rights.

Source: Multistate Salmonella outbreak tied to moringa supplements tops 100 cases, leads to new recall