Health officials have announced a recall for Why Not Natural Moringa Green Capsule supplements after an outbreak of Salmonella.

As of January 29, 2026, the CDC has reported a total of 65 cases of Salmonella from 28 states, including some victims who reported consuming Live It Up Super Greens and others who consumed Why Not Natural Moringa Powder Capsule supplements.

No deaths have been reported, but 14 people have been hospitalized due to a severe illness, according to the FDA outbreak investigation.

The latest recall was announced by Why Not Natural, a company based in Houston, Texas, for its Why Not Natural® Organic Moringa Green Superfood capsules.

The recalled Moringa Capsules were distributed nationwide from July 2025 through January 2026. They were packaged in a 120-count bottle marked with Lot # A25G051 and an expiration date of 07/2028.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the potential risk of Salmonella contamination was noted as part of an ongoing investigation into an outbreak linked to other products.

Two strains of Salmonella have been linked to this outbreak, including Salmonella Typhimurium linked to Live It Up® Super Greens supplements, as well as Salmonella Newport linked to Why Not Natural Pure Organic Moringa Green Superfood Capsules.

Health officials are urging people who consumed these supplements to contact a healthcare provider if you think you may have developed https://www.fda.gov/food/foodborne-pathogens/salmonella-salmonellosis”>symptoms of an infection.

The illness usually causes symptoms within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food, and lasts from 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without medical treatment. The symptoms include diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, and sometimes more serious complications.

Source: Why Not Natural, Houston, Texas, is Recalling its Why Not Natural Organic Moringa – Green Superfood because of Possible Health Risk

Scales of JusticeEditor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *