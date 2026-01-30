Health officials have announced a recall for Why Not Natural Moringa Green Capsule supplements after an outbreak of Salmonella.

As of January 29, 2026, the CDC has reported a total of 65 cases of Salmonella from 28 states, including some victims who reported consuming Live It Up Super Greens and others who consumed Why Not Natural Moringa Powder Capsule supplements.

No deaths have been reported, but 14 people have been hospitalized due to a severe illness, according to the FDA outbreak investigation.

The latest recall was announced by Why Not Natural, a company based in Houston, Texas, for its Why Not Natural® Organic Moringa Green Superfood capsules.

The recalled Moringa Capsules were distributed nationwide from July 2025 through January 2026. They were packaged in a 120-count bottle marked with Lot # A25G051 and an expiration date of 07/2028.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the potential risk of Salmonella contamination was noted as part of an ongoing investigation into an outbreak linked to other products.

Two strains of Salmonella have been linked to this outbreak, including Salmonella Typhimurium linked to Live It Up® Super Greens supplements, as well as Salmonella Newport linked to Why Not Natural Pure Organic Moringa Green Superfood Capsules.

Health officials are urging people who consumed these supplements to contact a healthcare provider if you think you may have developed https://www.fda.gov/food/foodborne-pathogens/salmonella-salmonellosis”>symptoms of an infection.

The illness usually causes symptoms within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food, and lasts from 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without medical treatment. The symptoms include diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, and sometimes more serious complications.

Source: Why Not Natural, Houston, Texas, is Recalling its Why Not Natural Organic Moringa – Green Superfood because of Possible Health Risk