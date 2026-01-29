The Ector County Health Department is warning people in Texas about an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease with 12 confirmed cases, including 2 deaths, that were identified starting in November 2025.

The number of cases significantly increased in late December and early January 2026. No specific source has been pinpointed yet.

Health officials said the cases are “sporadic around the entire community.” The illness is primarily caused by inhaling contaminated droplets of water in the air, such as steam and mist.

Health Department Director Brandy Garcia said there is no reason to believe the county’s water is the main source of the outbreak. Instead, she is reminding people to sanitize their mist and steam machines.

“It is recommended that individuals who use respiratory therapy devices with misters or humidifiers always use sterile water and clean devices according to the best practices for each device.”

Mist machines, humidifiers, and decorative fountains provide ideal growing environments for Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, which is why regular disinfection is necessary.

Legionella is not usually a problem for adults with healthy immune systems, but it can be deadly. Legionnaire’s disease is a respiratory illness characterized by fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, altered mental status or confusion.

People who develop Legionnaire’s disease may need to be hospitalized. The illness has a 10% fatality rate, health officials said.

The risk-factors for Legionnaire’s disease include being over 50, current or past smokers, lung disease, kidney disease, use of respiratory devices (CPAP, BiPAP, continuous oxygen, etc.), and underlying health problems that weaken the immune system.

Source: Ector County Health Department issues Legionnaires’ disease health alert