About 1.5 million bottles of Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover have been recalled due to a risk of bacteria contamination and infections.

The recalled products may contain bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is found widely in soil and water.

No illnesses were reported, but this bacteria can get into the body and cause infections if it is inhaled, through the eyes, or broken skin.

Healthy people are not usually affected, but infections with Pseudomonas bacteria can be highly antibiotic-resistant, which increases the risk of hospitalization. According to the recall:

“People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.”

The recall involves Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers in “Fresh Clean Scent” and “Orange Twist Scent.” They were sold in 24-oz., 32-oz. and 1-gallon sizes. The bottles are orange and white and have “Stain & Odor Remover” on the front. Some were sold with a UV light.

They were sold nationwide from March 2019 through December 2025 nationwide at stores like Walmart, Target, The Home Depot, Meijer, Staples, TJ Maxx, Amazon.com, and other stores and websites.

The manufacturer, a company called Thrasio, is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled bottles of Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover. The company is offering a full refund to consumers.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://angryorange.com/productrecall.

Source: Thrasio Recalls Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria