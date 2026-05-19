The CPSC has announced a recall of about 125,200 Cosyland children’s tower stools that were sold on Amazon due to the risk of serious injury and death from entrapment, falls, and tip-over hazards.

The recall covers models CS0003 and CS0092-4, which were sold in natural bamboo and gray. Each tower stool measures roughly 16 inches deep, 18 inches wide, and 35 inches tall, with “COSYLAND” and warning labels visible along the top rails.

According to the CPSC, the recalled tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use, and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the front and back sides. That combination poses both fall and entrapment hazards, which is why the recall notice flags both serious injury and death as possible outcomes.

Cosyland said it is aware of 25 reports involving stability issues and falls, resulting in 8 injuries. The reported injuries range from scrapes and contusions to a fractured arm.

The tower stools were sold online at Amazon.com from April 2021 through November 2025 for around $70. They were manufactured in China and imported to the U.S. by a seller that is based in China.

The CPSC says consumers should stop using the recalled tower stools immediately and store them away from children until they can be repaired.

Consumers can contact Cosyland Official through the company’s recall page for free repair parts, which include protective nets, stabilizing feet, and installation instructions. Cosyland will mail the parts directly to consumers at no cost.

Parents whose children were injured in a tower stool fall or entrapment incident may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise families on their rights.

Source: Cosyland Children’s Tower Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by Cosyland Official