Pharmacal is recalling one lot of MG217® Multi-Symptom Treatment Cream & Skin Protectant Eczema Cream after the product was found contaminated with Staphylococcus aureus.

The recall covers MG217 Multi-Symptom Treatment Cream & Skin Protectant Eczema Cream in 6oz tubes, lot number 1024088, with an expiration date of November 2026. The lot number can be found on the crimped end of the tube. The product carries product code 5106 and UPC 012277051067.

The cream was distributed nationwide to wholesale and retail outlets, including H-E-B grocery stores, as well as internet distributors like Amazon.

According to Pharmacal, no infections or other adverse events related to this recall have been reported to date.

However, the company warned that use of the contaminated product could result in a range of infections from localized to severe or life-threatening. People with weakened immune systems or compromised skin (such as those with wounds, burns, or skin disorders like eczema) are at increased risk for serious infections, including skin and skin structure infections.

Other serious risks can include infective endocarditis (infection of the heart valves), bone and joint infections, bloodstream infections, and life-threatening conditions like sepsis and septic shock.

Eczema cream is supposed to applied to broken, inflamed, or compromised skin, which may provide the entry point Staphylococcus aureus needs to cause an invasive infection.

According to the CDC, staph bacteria can cause skin infections that may progress to bacteremia (bloodstream infection), pneumonia, endocarditis, and osteomyelitis. Some strains, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), are resistant to common antibiotics and can be especially difficult to treat.

Pharmacal is notifying its distributors via emailed letter and arranging for the return of all recalled products. The company has advised consumers who have the recalled product to stop using and discard it.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pharmacal at 800-558-6614 or by email at aimho@pharmacalway.com, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. central time. The FDA recommends contacting a healthcare provider for any health concerns that may be related to use of this product.

Consumers who were injured or developed an infection after using the recalled MG217 eczema cream may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise affected consumers on their rights.

Source: Pharmacal Issues Nationwide Recall of MG217 Multi-Symptom Treatment Cream & Skin Protectant Eczema Cream Due to Microbial Contamination