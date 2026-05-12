The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Dovety Steam Cleaners immediately because the steam cleaners can leak or suddenly eject hot water or steam, posing a risk of serious burn injuries.

The warning was issued on May 7, 2026 after the Chinese seller, Shenzhen Kaisennic Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., refused to agree to a recall. CPSC issued the unilateral stop-use warning instead.

The CPSC says it is aware of 52 reports of hot water spitting, spewing, spraying, spilling out, leaking or otherwise exiting the steamers, resulting in at least 48 reported burn injuries.

The warning covers the Dovety Steam Cleaner, Model TMSC-001. The model number “TMSC-001” is printed on a label on the bottom of the unit, and the brand name “Dovety” is on the side.

The product is a handheld, pressurized steam cleaner with a compact plastic body, an integrated water tank, a trigger-style steam release on the handle, and a screw-type cap on top where the user fills the tank. It comes with 12 accessories including round plastic brushes, a bent spray nozzle, a squeegee attachment, and an extension hose.

The recalled steam cleaners were sold online at Amazon.com and TikTok Shop. They were manufactured in China.

Because the Chinese seller refused to recall the product, no refund or repair is being offered through the company. The CPSC urges consumers to stop using the steam cleaners immediately and dispose of them. The agency also urges consumers not to sell or give away these hazardous steam cleaners.

This is the latest in a string of steam cleaner burn-injury actions. In April 2026, BISSELL recalled more than 1.7 million Steam Shot OmniReach Steam Cleaners after 161 burn injury reports.

In March 2026, Wagner Spray Tech recalled about 700,000 of its 900 Series Power Steamers after dozens of burn injury reports. And in July 2024, BISSELL recalled about 3.2 million older Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners.

Consumers can report any incidents involving injury or product defect to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.

Anyone burned by a Dovety Steam Cleaner may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise consumers on their rights, including potential claims against the marketplaces that sold the product.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Dovety Steam Cleaners Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury