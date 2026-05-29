Giantex Inc. has announced a recall for about 1,000 of its Giantex and Costway portable steam saunas after consumers were burned when they came into contact with the boiling-hot steam diffuser inside the enclosure.

According to the CPSC, the sauna’s steam diffuser can be positioned too close to a consumer’s body, allowing hot steam to come in contact with the user. This poses a risk of serious burn injuries.

Giantex said it received 9 reports of incidents where consumers were burned on their extremities. One person reported a serious 2nd-degree burn injury.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a second-degree burn damages both the outer layer of skin and the second layer underneath. It can produce blisters, severe pain, and lasting skin discoloration.

The recall covers Giantex®and Costway®-branded portable steam saunas. They were sold as a set that also includes a folding chair, foot roller, felt mat, and remote control. The portable saunas have a steam unit that connects to an enclosure via tubing, with an opening at the top for the user’s head to remain outside.

The enclosures were sold in black, copper, beige, blue, green, and pink, with either the Giantex or Costway name imprinted on the front. The recalled model numbers are:

BA7635US-BK

BA7635US-CF

BA7635US-GR

BA7635US-NY

BA7733US-BK

BA7733US-CF

BA7733US-GR

BA7733US-PI

BA7579US-BK

BA7579US-CF

BA7579US-GR.

Model numbers and SKUs are printed on the item packaging.

On its own recall notice, Giantex describes the problem as a “design defect that places the boiling hot steam diffuser close to the consumer’s extremities, posing a burn hazard to consumers.”

The company added that the steam diffuser has no fixed position inside the enclosure and that users are unable to visually locate and avoid contact with it because their head is outside the enclosure.

The recalled steam saunas were sold online at Amazon and Walmart from January 2023 through December 2025 for between $68 and $100. The units were manufactured in China and distributed by Giantex Inc., of Ontario, California.

Portable steam saunas have grown into a popular at-home wellness product, but researchers studying these devices have specifically cautioned users to avoid the ill-effects of direct steam exposure, such as scalding, and recommended that users follow manufacturer guidelines closely when handling the water steamer.

This is the third sauna-related recall the CPSC has announced in recent months, following a separate recall of SLF Sauna Blankets by Tzumi Electronics over fire and burn hazards, and a Sauna360 recall of Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna hybrid saunas over a bench collapse fall hazard.

Consumers should stop using the portable steam sauna immediately and contact Giantex for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled portable steam sauna by cutting the cord to the steam unit after unplugging and submit a photograph of the destroyed product by email to support@giantex.com or online at the company’s recall page. Giantex can also be reached toll-free at 844-242-1885.

Consumers who were burned by a recalled Giantex or Costway portable steam sauna may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise injured consumers about their rights.

Source: Giantex Recalls Giantex and Costway Portable Steam Saunas Due to Burn Hazard