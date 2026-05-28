A new wrongful death lawsuit that was filed in May 2026 accuses Amazon of profiting from a dangerous nitrous oxide trend that allegedly left a young Georgia mother paralyzed before her death at age 25.

The case is part of a wave of litigation that followed a sharp rise in nitrous oxide injuries and deaths.

The lawsuit was filed by the parents of the woman, a mother of 3 young children who began buying flavored nitrous oxide canisters for recreational inhalation around October 2023 and continued until her death in May 2024.

Nitrous oxide is a colorless gas, which has long been known as “laughing gas” at the dentist and used in small metal chargers to make whipped cream.

The products in this lawsuit are different. They are large canisters sold under brand-names like Galaxy Gas and many others, in flavors like vanilla cupcake, grape soda, blue raspberry, and strawberry.

The lawsuit argues those flavors make no sense for real cooking, because bakers add flavor to the cream, not to the gas. It claims the products are designed to appeal to young people who inhale the gas to get high, also called “whippets.”

According to the complaint, the woman’s Amazon order history showed a clear and alarming pattern of frequent purchases, including strawberry tanks bought on back-to-back days and hundreds of dollars spent on large variety packs.

Her lawsuit alleges that the sheer volume could only point to heavy, daily recreational use that no home cook could ever need.

The physical toll was severe and quick. In December 2023, just two months after she started, she was hospitalized with severe nerve damage and myelopathy, a type of spinal cord injury.

The damage was so severe that she lost the ability to walk on her own and needed a walker. In May 2024, while in a rehabilitation facility, she suffered a fatal pulmonary embolism that the lawsuit links to her physical decline and lack of mobility.

Why Nitrous Oxide Inhalation Is So Dangerous

In March 2025, the FDA advised consumers not to inhale nitrous oxide from any size canister, tank, or charger, naming brands including:

Galaxy Gas

Baking Bad

Cosmic Gas

Miami Magic

Whip-It!

And more

The FDA warned that nitrous oxide misuse has been linked to abnormal blood counts, blood clots, paralysis, psychiatric symptoms, and in some cases death.

The local news report below explains why the trend has alarmed health experts and led to arrests in some states.

Nitrous Oxide Deaths Have Surged

The scale of the problem is growing. A research letter published July 30, 2025 in JAMA Network Open found that U.S. nitrous oxide poisoning deaths rose from 23 in 2010 to 156 in 2023, a 578% increase. Researchers counted 1,240 deaths over that period, with about 74% of them in the final 7 years.

Medical encounters are also climbing. A CDC report on Michigan found that poison center calls, emergency room visits, and ambulance responses tied to nitrous oxide were 4 to 5 times higher in 2023 than in 2019, and that most cases involved people aged 20 to 39.

Families who lost a loved one or suffered serious injuries after using flavored nitrous oxide products may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise affected consumers on their rights.

Source: FDA Advises Consumers Not to Inhale Nitrous Oxide Products