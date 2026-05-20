Guidecraft is voluntarily recalling about 25,235 Classic and Contemporary Kitchen Helper toddler towers after the platform inside the tower was found to loosen and detach over time, posing a fall hazard to young children.

According to the CPSC, the platform inside the recalled tower can loosen over time, causing it to become unstable or detach. Toddler towers (sometimes called learning towers or kitchen helpers) are used by children as young as 18 months old to reach counter height, so a platform failure can result in a fall from significant height onto a hard kitchen floor.

Guidecraft has received 11 reports of children falling from the recalled towers. Three of those falls have been linked to injuries, including a bloody nose and bruises. No deaths have been reported.

The recall covers Classic and Contemporary Kitchen Helper Towers sold in 9 colors from June 2022 through October 2023. The towers were sold online at Guidecraft.com, Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Target, Maisonette, and Overstock for about $200. Owners can identify a recalled tower by checking the foil sticker on the bottom of the platform for the item number and lot number listed on the company’s recall page.

Recalled units were manufactured in China and imported by Guidecraft of Mocksville, North Carolina. The recall number is 26-490.

The Guidecraft recall is the second toddler tower recall announced by the CPSC in May 2026. On the same day, the agency also announced a recall of Cosyland Children’s Tower Stools, citing a risk of serious injury and death from tip-over, fall, and entrapment hazards. In April 2026, the CPSC also recalled the Toetol Home children’s tower stool along with 2 other toddler towers imported by Amzcmj DGD and Wiifo.

A 2025 Consumer Reports investigation found that most of the toddler towers it tested raised safety concerns, with many failing tip-over and entrapment tests. There is currently no mandatory federal safety standard specifically for toddler towers.

Consumers should stop using the recalled towers immediately and contact Guidecraft for free repair parts and installation instructions. Guidecraft can be reached toll free at 800-524-3555 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at ProductSupport@guidecraft.com, or online at the company’s product recall page.

Families who experienced a child injury linked to a recalled Guidecraft Kitchen Helper Tower may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise affected parents on their rights.

Source: Guidecraft Children’s Standing Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard