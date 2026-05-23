Lil Pick Up Inc. has recalled about 700 Sierra 125U Youth All-Terrain Vehicles after the CPSC determined they violate the federal mandatory ATV safety standard, posing a risk of serious injury or death to child riders.

The recall was announced on May 21, 2026. No injuries have been reported, but safety officials warn the defects pose serious crash and burn hazards.

According to the CPSC, the youth ATVs fail to meet mechanical suspension requirements, and the reverse indicator light fails to illuminate, posing a crash hazard. The parking brakes fail to hold, posing a collision hazard. The agency also warns that surfaces near the footwell can reach high temperatures, posing a risk of severe burns.

The recall involves the Sierra 125U Youth ATVs, which were also sold under various brand names including “Rider 9.” The model name “Sierra 125U” is located on the VIN plate on the front frame column.

Each recalled ATV also carries a plate on the left front side of the frame column stating that the vehicle is subject to Lil Pick Up Inc.’s action plan approved by the CPSC. The ATVs were sold in red, blue, black, pink, gray, spider red and spider blue.

The ATVs were sold online and in stores at Cougar Cycle, Texas Star dba Flying Scooter, Vitacci Motorcycles, Dallas Power Sport, Tool Store Go-Kart Shop and other retailers from October 2025 through April 2026 for between $800 and $1,300. The vehicles were imported by Lil Pick Up Inc., of Rowland Heights, California, and manufactured in Vietnam.

Safety officials say consumers should stop using the recalled youth ATVs immediately and contact Lil Pick Up for a full refund. Consumers are asked to go to www.lilpickup.us to register for the recall and receive instructions on how to return the recalled ATVs, which includes free ATV pick up and transportation.

Consumers can contact Lil Pick Up at 951-245-5663 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email contact@lilpickup.us, or visit the company’s recall page for more information. The recall is assigned CPSC recall number 26-501.

Affected consumers may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise families on their rights.

Source: Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs