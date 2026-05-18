World Bright International Limited is recalling about 18,500 Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swings that were sold exclusively at Costco stores and Costco.com because the swing seat can detach from the frame. This poses a fall hazard, and a “risk of serious injury or death,” according to the recall.

The recall covers Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swings with model number 1934256. The swings have a black metal frame, black metal swing arms, a fabric canopy, and a padded brown outdoor wicker seat. The frame is about 75 inches high, 71 inches wide, and 48 inches deep.

The swings were sold at Costco retail stores and online at Costco.com from February 2026 through March 2026 for between $549 and $649.

The company said it has received 8 reports of the swing seat detaching from the frame. At least 8 people reported injuries, including impact injuries to the head and arms.

According to the CPSC, the swing seat can detach from the frame while in use. Agio describes the problem on its recall page as the swing support hooks dislodging during use, creating a backward fall hazard.

Agio is providing a free repair kit that includes 4 replacement S-hooks with a clasp on one end, along with instructions for installing them. The original S-hooks are open hooks that can dislodge under load. Consumers must register on the company’s recall site to receive the kit at no charge.

Agio says a purchase receipt is not required to register for the recall. The company is also warning consumers that the defect may not be visible during inspection, and that swings that appear to be in good condition should still not be used until the replacement hooks are installed.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact World Bright International Limited at 888-383-1932 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@agioliving.com, or online at the Agio recall page for a free repair kit. The recalled swings were imported by Costco Wholesale Corporation and manufactured in China.

Consumers who were injured by a recalled Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swing may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on their rights.

Source: World Bright International Limited Recalls Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Sold at Costco