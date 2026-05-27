The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert to warn consumers about beef kofta products served at The Kebab Shop restaurant chain after the products were linked to an outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157:H7.

As of May 24, 2026, 9 California residents have been confirmed ill in the outbreak. The illnesses began on dates ranging from March 27 through April 30, 2026. Six out of 9 victims are children. Five people have been hospitalized, and 2 have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a potentially life-threatening form of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

Beef kofta is a seasoned raw ground beef product. Health officials said it was produced by Olympia Food Industries, Inc. in Franklin Park, Illinois, on January 6, 2026. The beef kofta was supplied to The Kebab Shop locations in California, Texas, and Florida.

Raw ground beef kofta samples have tested positive for E. coli O157:H7, according to the warning. Further testing is ongoing to confirm whether those samples match the specific outbreak strain.

No formal recall has been announced because the beef kofta is no longer available for purchase. The Kebab Shop stopped selling beef kofta at all of its approximately 50 restaurant locations nationwide on May 18, 2026, on the same day health officials in California linked the product to illnesses.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is leading the investigation in coordination with FSIS and local health departments. Although the beef was distributed to restaurant locations in California, Texas, and Florida, all confirmed illnesses are currently limited to California. FSIS issued the broader public health alert to ensure consumers in all three states are aware of the outbreak.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2 to 8 days after exposure. While most people recover within a week, some develop HUS. This serious complication is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults. HUS is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output.

The Kebab Shop also confirmed that it has ended its supplier relationship with Olympia Foods and stated that all other proteins served at its restaurants come from different suppliers that are not associated with this issue. The company has established a food safety hotline at (888) 965-5821, available 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Consumers who have leftover beef kofta from any Kebab Shop location should discard it. Anyone who ate beef kofta at any Kebab Shop location and develops symptoms of STEC infection within 10 days of exposure should contact a health care provider. For more information, visit the CDPH outbreak investigation page or the FSIS public health alert.

Consumers who became ill after eating beef kofta at The Kebab Shop may have legal options. A food poisoning attorney can advise on available rights and remedies.

Source: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Beef Kofta Products Served at The Kebab Shop Restaurant