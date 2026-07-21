The CPSC is warning consumers to immediately stop using METASONO and MEATSONO heated insoles because the internal lithium-ion battery can explode and ignite, even when the insoles are turned off.

Approximately 1,173 of the battery-powered insoles were sold on Amazon.com and eBay.com from July 2023 through July 2026 for between $28 and $70. Consumers can identify the affected product by these details:

Brand: “METASONO” printed on both sides of the insole

Color: primarily navy blue with a multicolored design across the insole

Battery: a lithium-ion battery located in the heel area

Operation: controlled by a remote control

The CPSC said it has received 14 reports of fires, explosions, and other thermal incidents involving the insoles, including at least 10 reports of burn injuries. Some of those injuries were serious 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns that required skin grafts.

Because the insoles are worn inside closed shoes and boots, a battery that ignites in the heel can burn the wearer’s foot before the footwear can be pulled off.

The CPSC also notes that defective lithium-ion batteries present a greater fire risk than other batteries, a danger that exists during use, while charging, and even in storage.

The insoles were manufactured in China by a company that is doing business in the U.S. as METASONO-US. According to the CPSC, the company has been “unresponsive to the agency’s requests for a recall or for information about the product.”

Because no recall or refund is available through the manufacturer, the CPSC issued a warning on its own instead.

METASONO is the latest in a string of Chinese-made heated insole brands that U.S. safety officials have flagged since 2025 due to a risk of battery fires, explosions, and injuries. The agency has issued similar warnings for other low-cost heated insoles sold through online marketplaces, many involving manufacturers that did not respond to U.S. regulators.

The CPSC is urging owners to dispose of the insoles immediately by following local hazardous waste procedures. Incidents can be reported to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.

Consumers who were burned by a heated insole that ignited or exploded may have legal options, and a product liability attorney can advise them on their rights.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using METASONO/MEATSONO Heated Insoles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Fire Hazard