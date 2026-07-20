Taylor Farms de Mexico has recalled all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico, including Marketside®-bagged lettuce sold at Walmart, due to possible contamination with a parasite called Cyclospora.

Taylor Farms announced the voluntary recall on July 17, 2026. It covers both food service lettuce that was shipped to restaurants and retail bags that were sold directly to shoppers.

The retail items are sold under the Marketside brand:

Marketside Iceberg Salad, 12 oz and 24 oz

Marketside Shredded Lettuce, 8 oz and 16 oz

The recalled retail bags carry Best if Used By dates from July 18 through August 3, 2026.

According to the FDA, the recalled Marketside iceberg products were sold at select Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

More broadly, Taylor Farms distributed the recalled iceberg lettuce products from June 29 through July 16, 2026 across 27 states, mostly in the South, Midwest, and Northeast.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness spread by a microscopic parasite, Cyclospora cayetanensis. According to the CDC, symptoms usually begin about a week after a person swallows the parasite. The most common symptom is watery, explosive diarrhea.

The illness is easy to miss because standard stool tests do not look for Cyclospora, so a provider has to order the test specifically. Without treatment, symptoms can last from a few days to several months. The illness might appear to go away, only to return later.

As of July 19, the FDA said it has NOT confirmed that the lettuce actually tested positive for the parasite. Taylor Farms characterized the recall as a voluntary, precautionary step.

The recall is part of a much larger outbreak. As of July 16, 2026, the FDA said it had confirmed that 1,644 people were infected with Cyclospora after eating at Taco Bell. Those cases are part of a nationwide surge in infections, which the CDC estimates has sickened roughly 7,000 people across 34 states as of July 13, with at least 141 hospitalizations.

The FDA advises consumers who bought the recalled lettuce to discard it or return it to the store for a full refund, and to clean any surfaces or containers it touched.

Taylor Farms has set up a customer care line at 855-455-0098 for questions about the recall. The FDA also recommends that anyone with cyclosporiasis symptoms contact a health care provider, especially if they ate iceberg lettuce in the 2 weeks before getting sick.

Consumers who were harmed may have legal options. A food poisoning lawyer can advise people who tested positive for cyclospora after eating recalled lettuce about their rights.

Source: Taylor Fresh Foods Recalls Iceberg Lettuce from Central Mexico Because of Possible Health Risk