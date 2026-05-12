Spring & Mulberry is voluntarily expanding its earlier recall of dark chocolate bars due to the possible contamination of Salmonella. The expansion was announced by the FDA on May 8, 2026.

The Raleigh, North Carolina chocolate-maker said the expanded recall covers 12 flavors of its date-sweetened dark chocolate bars sold online and through retail partners nationwide since August 2025.

According to the company, no illnesses have been confirmed in connection with any of the recalled bars, and every product included in this expanded recall tested negative for Salmonella.

The expansion follows a root cause investigation by Spring & Mulberry’s manufacturing partners, food safety experts, and the FDA. Investigators identified a single lot of date ingredient as the most likely source of contamination. The expanded recall pulls all finished chocolate bars made with that date lot.

The recall expansion follows a separate recall by Spring & Mulberry’s ingredient supplier, according to the company.

The recalled flavors include Blood Orange, Coffee, Earl Grey, Lavender Rose, Mango Chili, Mint Leaf, Mixed Berry, Mulberry Fennel, Pecan Date, Pure Dark, Pure Dark Mini, and Sea Salt. Each flavor is identified by specific batch and lot codes printed on the back of the packaging and on the inner flow wrap. The full list of lot codes is available on Spring & Mulberry’s recall page.

The FDA has warned that Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms in healthy people may include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Spring & Mulberry is urging consumers not to eat the recalled bars. To get a refund, the company is asking customers to email a photo of the product packaging showing the batch code to recalls@springandmulberry.com and then dispose of the chocolate.

This is the second expansion of a recall that started on January 12, 2026, when a single bar of Mint Leaf chocolate tested positive for Salmonella during routine third-party testing. The recall was expanded a few days later on January 14, 2026, to include additional flavors made on the same equipment during the same time period.

People who got sick after eating Spring & Mulberry chocolate bars may have legal options. A food poisoning attorney can advise affected consumers on their rights.

Source: Spring & Mulberry Expands Voluntary Recall of Select Chocolate Bars Because of Possible Health Risk