Safety officials have recalled approximately 12,830 children’s tower stools that were sold on Amazon under three different brand-names because they can collapse, tip over, and allow a young child’s torso to slip through openings on the sides.

All three recalls were announced on April 23, 2026, covering Wiifo, TOETOL HOME, and AMZCMJ DGD branded children’s tower stools. These products are also known as “wooden kitchen helpers.” They are designed to help bring toddlers up to counter-height so they can help a parent cook, wash dishes, or wash their hands.

The safety hazard is identical in all three recall notices. The tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use, and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the tower’s sides, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards.

The CPSC has identified two distinct failure modes in these tower stools, and both appear in all three recall notices.

The first is structural collapse and tip-over. The wooden frame can come apart or fall over while a child is standing on the platform, dropping the child from a height of about 3 feet onto a hard kitchen floor. Toddlers who fall from counter-height may suffer concussions, traumatic brain injuries, skull fractures, dental injuries, and broken bones.

The second failure mode is entrapment. The openings on the tower’s sides are large enough for a young child’s torso to fit through. If a child slips partway through, the head can catch above while the body is suspended below. This position could restrict airflow or blood-flow to the brain. Positional asphyxiation injuries of this kind can be fatal in minutes, which is why the CPSC explicitly warns of death, not just injury, in all three recall notices.

The largest of the three recalls covers about 9,700 Wiifo children’s tower stools, model LT005. The wooden stools were sold in white, natural, and light wood finishes and measure about 18 inches deep, 18 inches wide, and 34 inches tall. They were sold on Amazon.com from June 2022 through March 2026 for about $60. Wiifo has received 22 reports of stools collapsing, with 6 reported injuries including contusions and scrapes.

The second recall covers about 3,000 TOETOL HOME tower stools, model DETD0001. They were sold in white, gray, and dark wood colors and measure about 20 inches deep, 15 inches wide, and 36 inches tall. They were sold on Amazon.com from October 2024 through March 2026 for about $130. The importer has received 18 reports of the stools collapsing, with 11 reported injuries including contusions, cuts, and scrapes.

The third recall covers about 130 AMZCMJ DGD children’s tower stools. These wooden stools fold and convert into a table and chair with a blackboard, and measure about 15 inches deep, 22 inches wide, and 34 inches tall. They were sold on Amazon.com from February 2025 through March 2026 for between $85 and $100. The importer is aware of 7 incidents of children falling or becoming entrapped, with 4 reported injuries including contusions, splinters, and scrapes.

Across all three recalls, the CPSC documented 47 incidents and 21 reported injuries. The injuries reported so far have been relatively minor, but the CPSC and all three importers are warning consumers about the potential for serious injury and death, not just the injuries that have already happened.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tower stools and contact the importer for a full refund. Each company is asking customers to disassemble the stool and email a photo of the destroyed product to confirm eligibility for the refund.

Wiifo customers can reach the company at 888-505-6206 or support@wiifo.net. TOETOL HOME customers can email TOETOLHOMEStepStoolsrecall@outlook.com. AMZCMJ DGD customers can email dgdtoddlertowerrecall@dchskj.cn.

Parents whose children were injured by one of these recalled tower stools may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise families on their rights against the importer and the manufacturer.

Source: Wiifo Children’s Tower Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by Wiifo