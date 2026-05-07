John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has recalled several snack mix products that were sold under the Fisher®, Southern Style Nuts®, Squirrel Brand®, and Good & Gather™ labels due to a risk of Salmonella.

The recall was announced on May 5, 2026, and posted by the FDA on May 6, 2026. It follows an earlier voluntary recall of dry milk powder by California Dairies, Inc. that was used by a third-party supplier to make seasoning for the snack mixes.

According to the company, the affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella before use. JBSS said it is taking action as a precautionary measure because of the potential that the recalled products may contain Salmonella.

To date, JBSS has not received any reports of illnesses connected to the recalled snack mixes.

The recalled items were distributed nationwide through retail stores, e-commerce, and QVC. The Good & Gather™ Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix was sold exclusively at Target stores.

The recalled products include:

Fisher Tex Mex Trail Mix (30 oz)

Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix (23 oz and 36 oz)

Southern Style Nuts Hunter Mix (30 oz)

Squirrel Brand Travelers Mix (16 oz)

Squirrel Brand Town & Country Mix (7.5 oz and 16 oz)

Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix (8 oz).

Specific UPC codes, JBSS item numbers, and “Best By” dates for each affected product are listed on the official FDA recall notice.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

In rare cases, Salmonella infection can enter the bloodstream and lead to more severe illnesses such as infected aneurysms, endocarditis, and arthritis.

JBSS is asking consumers who recently purchased the listed items not to consume them and to return the products to the store of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact JBSS Customer Service toll-free at (800) 874-8734, Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM Central Daylight Time.

Affected consumers who became ill after eating these products may have legal options. A product liability or food poisoning attorney can advise on potential claims.

Source: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Snack Mix Products Due to Possible Health Risk