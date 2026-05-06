Utz Quality Foods, LLC is voluntarily recalling certain limited varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips sold nationwide due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The recall was announced on May 4, 2026, after Utz was notified that a seasoning containing dry milk powder, sourced from California Dairies, Inc. and supplied by a third-party supplier, may contain Salmonella.

According to the FDA notice, the affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella prior to use, but Utz is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled chips. The recall is limited to the specific products, sizes, and date codes listed in the FDA notice. No other Utz products are affected.

The recalled products include:

1.5 oz, 2.5 oz, and 8 oz bags of Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch potato chips

1.5 oz Zapp’s Salt and Vinegar potato chips (60-count)

2.5 oz and 8 oz Zapp’s Big Cheezy potato chips

2 oz Dirty Salt and Vinegar potato chips

2 oz Dirty Maui Onion potato chips

2 oz Dirty Sour Cream and Onion potato chips

Each affected pack has a Best By date in late July or August 2026.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The FDA states that healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can enter the bloodstream and cause arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

The recalled chips were distributed at retail stores nationwide. Consumers who have these products are advised by the company not to eat them and to discard the chips. For questions or refunds, the company directs consumers to contact Utz Customer Care at 1-877-423-0149, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the FDA.

Consumers who got sick after eating the recalled chips may have legal options. A product liability or food poisoning attorney can advise potential claimants on their rights.

Source: Utz Quality Foods, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Certain Limited Varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty Potato Chips