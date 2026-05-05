The a2 Milk Company has recalled 3 batches of its a2 Platinum® Premium USA label infant formula 0-12 months after the toxin cereulide was detected in the product.

The voluntary recall, announced on May 2, 2026, covers 63,078 tins, of which an estimated 16,428 were sold to consumers. The 31.7-ounce tins were distributed nationwide through the company’s website, Amazon, and Meijer stores as part of Operation Fly Formula.

According to the FDA, no confirmed illnesses or injuries have been reported.

The recall was initiated after cereulide was detected through additional product testing conducted in response to new guidance from New Zealand’s food regulatory authority. The probable source of the toxin is an ingredient in the formula.

Cereulide is a heat-stable toxin produced by some strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus. The FDA notice states that “preparing formula with hot water does not eliminate it.”

Symptoms typically begin within 30 minutes to 6 hours of ingestion and most often involve nausea and vomiting that usually self-resolve within 24 hours.

Infants are at greater risk due to their developing immune systems and can experience complications such as dehydration that require medical care.

The recalled batches are 31.7-ounce tins of a2 Platinum Premium infant formula 0-12 months, milk-based powder with iron, with the following batch numbers and “Use By” dates:

Batch 2210269454 — Use By 7/15/2026

Batch 2210324609 — Use By 1/21/2027

Batch 2210321712 — Use By 1/15/2027

The batch number and expiration date are printed on the bottom of each tin.

According to the FDA notice, importation rights for the product expired on December 31, 2025, and the product had already been discontinued and removed from sale before the recall was initiated.

The a2 Milk Company has posted its own product advisory with batch details and contact information.

The FDA recommends that consumers stop using the recalled product and either dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Caregivers whose infants are experiencing symptoms are advised to contact a healthcare provider. Consumers with questions can contact a2MC at 1-844-422-6455.

Parents and caregivers of infants who consumed the recalled formula and developed illness may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise affected families on their rights.

Source: a2 Platinum USA Label Infant Formula Recalled Because of Possible Health Risk