The company 7111495 Canada Inc., doing business as Arizer® Tech, has announced a recall for about 5,000 Arizer Solo III portable vaporizers because the internal lithium-ion battery can explode or ignite.

The recall was announced on June 18, 2026. It covers only the Solo III Intergalactic (Black) model, a portable electronic vaporizer that is powered by an internal lithium-ion battery.

The company said it has received 4 reports of “thermal incidents” involving the battery. No injuries have been reported, but the defect posers a risk of serious burn injuries or death.

Arizer issued the recall after “a limited number of reports involving battery thermal events, including reports of battery venting or ignition,” according to the company’s recall page. Arizer said there were no reports of any injuries or significant property damage, and that it is acting out of an “abundance of caution.”

The recalled vaporizers have serial numbers beginning with one of these prefixes: M3B1G5, M3F4G6, M35C43, M3PN54, M3SR42, M38G53, M3G576, or M3C121. The serial number is etched onto the bottom of the device. It is also printed on the packaging, which carries UPC 628078802274.

The vaporizers were sold at specialty, health and wellness, adult novelty stores nationwide, and on Arizer.com from May 2025 through January 2026 for about $300.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vaporizers and contact Arizer about a replacement Solo III V2 unit. Owners who register on the company’s recall page and confirm an affected serial number will receive instructions to dispose of the device before a replacement is shipped.

Because the device contains a lithium-ion battery, do not to throw it away in the trash, curbside recycling bins, or in used-battery recycling boxes. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of separately because they present a greater fire risk, and a local household hazardous waste center may accept them.

Consumers can reach Arizer at 888-291-0521 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@arizer.com, or through the recall page at Arizer.com.

Consumers who were burned or injured by a recalled lithium-ion product may have legal options, and a product liability attorney can advise them on their rights.

Source: Arizer Solo III Portable Vaporizers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Imported by 7111495 Canada