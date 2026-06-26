Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands are facing a new pressure cooker lawsuit involving the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multicooker, a 6-quart pressure cooker that the companies recalled in 2020 after people were burned when the lid opened while the unit was still pressurized.

The lawsuit was filed by a woman from Maryland who suffered serious burn injuries in July 2024. According to the complaint, she was able to remove the lid when there was still pressure remaining inside the cooker. The scalding-hot contents of the pot were ejected onto her body.

She is one of many people who have been burned by pressure cookers. Many products have been recalled, including more than 900,000 Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-cookers (model SCCPPC600-V1) that were recalled by Sunbeam Products in November 2020.

That recall was announced after the manufacturer received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries that ranged from 1st-degree to 3rd-degree burns.

Sunbeam warned customers that the pressure cooker’s lid can open when the unit is still under pressure, allowing the hot contents to be ejected from the unit.

Pressure cooker lawsuits often describe burn injuries that occurred after safety features failed to lock the lid until the unit was safe to open.

The complaint alleges the pressure cookers were defectively designed and that safer alternatives were available.

The pressure cooker lawsuit was filed on June 16, 2026 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Gainesville Division) – Case 2:26-cv-00201-RWS.

Consumers who were burned by a recalled Crock-Pot Express Crock Multicooker may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise injured consumers on their rights.

Source: Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multicookers Recalled by Sunbeam Products Due to Burn Hazard