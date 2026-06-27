The USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat Chicken Caesar Wraps that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The wraps were sold at Holiday convenience stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin. They were made on June 16 and have a a “Sell By:6/24/2026” date on the back label over the ingredients.

The alert covers 8.7-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages of “FRESH SEASONS Kitchen Chicken Caesar Wrap.” They carry establishment number “P-45091” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

No recall was requested by the USDA because the wraps are past their expiration-date and no longer available for sale. Even so, because infections with Listeria may not produce symptoms for up to 10 weeks, safety officials are warning people who may have consumed these wraps.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS product testing, when a sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The wraps were produced by Taher, Inc. of Plymouth, Minnesota.

No confirmed illnesses had been reported in connection with the wraps in the USDA alert, but the contamination poses a serious health risk.

Listeria is especially dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems, including cancer patients.

According to the CDC, symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, and loss of balance, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other stomach symptoms.

One feature that makes Listeria tricky is timing. The symptoms of an infection usually appear within 2 weeks of eating contaminated food, but they can start the same day or as late as 10 weeks later.

And in pregnant women, an infection with Listeria may not cause any symptoms, or produce only a mild flu-like illness, while still putting the pregnancy at risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or a life-threatening infection in the newborn.

Consumers who bought these wraps should not eat them. The wraps should thrown out or returned to the Holiday store where they were purchased for a full refund. Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

Source: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-To-Eat Chicken Caesar Wrap Products That May Be Contaminated With Listeria