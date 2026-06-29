La Ceiba Foods Latin Market Inc. has announced a recall for cottage cheese products that were sold under the brand-names La Colonia® and Selectos Latinos® due to a risk of contamination with Listeria.

The recall includes 14-oz. and 16-oz. containers of Requesón Salvadoreño (Salvadoran cottage cheese) and Requesón Mexicano (Mexican cottage cheese).

La Ceiba also recalled an 18-pound bucket of requeson cheese that was sold under the Clover Hill® brand.

All of the recalled dairy products have an expiration date of July 10, 2026. They were distributed between May 11 and June 1, 2026.

The products were sent to supermarkets, retail stores, and restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

La Ceiba Foods announced the recall after its supplier, Clover Hill Dairy, recalled all of its cheese and dairy products due to Listeria. Clover Hill has been linked to a multi-state, multi-year outbreak of Listeria infections with at least 12 illnesses and 1 death reported.

To date, no illnesses have been linked to the specific La Colonia, Selectos Latinos, or Clover Hill branded products in this recall.

However, the outbreak strain of Listeria has been making people sick for years. The first illness in the outbreak was reported in 2023, and cases have been reported in Maryland, New York, and Virginia.

More details are available on the FDA’s outbreak investigation page.

According to the FDA, symptoms of Listeria can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In pregnant women, Listeria can also lead to miscarriage and stillbirth.

Listeria infections can have an unusually long incubation period. Symptoms usually appear within 2 weeks, but they can start the same day or as late as 10 weeks later, which is why some people never connect their illness to a food they ate weeks earlier.

The FDA advises consumers not to eat, sell, or serve the recalled products, and to return them to the store for a full refund.

For more information, contact the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, on behalf of Clover Hill Dairy, at 240-528-8850 extension 327.

Consumers who got sick in this outbreak may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise affected families about their rights.

Source: La Ceiba Foods Latin Market Inc. Recalls Cottage Cheese Products Because of Possible Health Risk