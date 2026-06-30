Southern Telecom is expanding its recall Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kits, adding a second model number and over 14,000 more units, after new reports of the power cord overheating.

The expanded recall covers a total of 32,200 units of the Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kit with Wax Cartridge & Wax Strips, with model numbers LOMB2003PK and LOMB2004PK. The kits include a handheld wax warmer, wax cartridge, wax strips, power cord and user’s manual.

Safety officials warned consumers that the roll-on warmer’s power cord can overheat and short circuit when the device is being used.

This hazard poses a risk of serious burn injury or death from fires, burns, and electrical shocks, as well as property damage.

Southern Telecom said there were 2 new reports of the warmer’s power cord overheating since the original recall in 2024. In the original recall, there were “two reports of the warmer’s power cord overheating and/or short-circuiting, including two consumers who suffered burns, and one incident of property damage.”

The recalled kits feature a white and pink warmer with the Lomi logo printed on the warmer and the box the product was sold in. The model number is printed on a label on the bottom of the wax warmer.

The kits were sold at Ross, DD’s, Variety Wholesalers and Burlington stores nationwide from February 2025 through December 2025 for about $13.

The original recall in June 2024 also involved about 19,500 Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kits (model LOMB2003PK) that were sold at Ross, DD’s, Bealls and Burlington stores from April 2023 through October 2023.

Consumers should stop using the recalled waxing kits and contact Southern Telecom for a full refund. For more information on how to get a recall, visit Southern Telecom’s support portal.

More details, including the refund request process, are available on Southern Telecom’s recall page. Consumers can also reach the company toll-free at 888-959-0944 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at support@customersupport123.com.

Source: Southern Telecom Expands Recall of Lomi Waxing Kits Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Additional Model and Reported Incidents