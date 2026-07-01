Total Nutrition Inc. is recalling its TNVitamins 100% Organic Moringa 1,200 mg Capsules and 100% Organic Moringa Powder after the raw moringa ingredient used to make them was pulled by its supplier over possible Salmonella contamination.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with these specific products to date. The recall covers two lots:

TNVitamins 100% Organic Moringa 1,200 mg Capsules with lot number 2800, expiring 2/2028

TNVitamins 100% Organic Moringa Powder with lot number 2782, expiring 5/2028.

The lot number is printed on the bottom of the bottle and near the barcode on the label

The capsules were sold in a white bottle with a white cap. Each bottle contains 90 clear capsules filled with green moringa powder.

The powder version comes in a matching white jar containing 96 grams of product. Both were sold nationwide through Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Target, and the company’s own website.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly or frail people, and anyone with a weakened immune system. In healthy people, symptoms can include fever, diarrhea that may be bloody, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Total Nutrition Inc. says the contamination risk traces back to its supply chain rather than its own manufacturing process.

On its recall page, the company describes the issue as “a potential Salmonella concern identified within our raw ingredient supply chain,” adding that it is cooperating fully with the FDA.

This isn’t Total Nutrition Inc.’s first moringa recall this year. The company first pulled its TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa Capsules in May 2026. That recall later expanded to include additional products.

Nationwide, a broader outbreak investigation into moringa leaf powder in dietary supplements has now confirmed at least 119 people got sick across 36 states, according to the CDC.

Anyone with these products should stop using them . The FDA’s recall notice and Total Nutrition Inc.’s recall page both have full details, including how to submit a refund request. Questions can be directed to the company at customerservice@tnvitamins.com.

Source: Total Nutrition Inc. Recalls Organic Moringa Products Following Supplier-Initiated Recall Due to Possible Health Risk