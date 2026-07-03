Safety officials are warning people to stop using Ridstar Q20, Q20 Pro, and Q20 Lite E-Bikes due to a fire hazard and dozens of injuries involving the front wheel detaching during use.

The latest warning, issued June 2026, is the second time this year that the CPSC has tried to raise awareness about serious safety hazards with these Ridstar Q20 e-bikes.

The CPSC said it is aware of 32 reports of the front wheel detaching without warning, including 31 people who crashed and suffered serious injuries such as concussions, broken bones, cuts, scrapes, and bruises. No deaths have been reported.

The e-bikes are black with “Ridstar” printed on the battery, and the model number, Q20 or Q20 Lite, appears on the purchase receipt. They were sold on AliExpress.us, Amazon.com, Ridstar.net, and Walmart.com.

In March 2026, the CPSC also warned people who own Ridstar Q20 and Q20 Pro e-bikes that the batteries and wiring can potentially ignite. There were 11 reports of fires, including 1 burn injury, 5 people who suffered smoke inhalation, and 2 reports of property damage totaling more than $40,000.

In both cases, the manufacturer refused to agree to an acceptable recall, so there is no refund or replacement program available to consumers. Instead, people who have a Ridstar Q20 E-Bikes should stop riding it. Do not sell or give it away.

At least one lawsuit has already been filed over the wheel defect. In April 2026, an Oregon man filed a product liability complaint against Amazon. He was seriously injured when the front wheel of his Ridstar Q20 detached while he was test-riding it at roughly 20 mph.

His injuries involved facial fractures, a dental deformity, and a jaw injury that required surgery and dental implants, according to the lawsuit. The complaint alleges that Amazon knew about similar reports from other customers and continued selling the bike anyway.

Consumers who were injured when a Ridstar e-bike’s front wheel detached, burned, or suffered property damage in a Ridstar battery fire may have legal options.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Ridstar E-Bikes Immediately Due to Crash Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death