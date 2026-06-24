Beekeeper’s Naturals has recalled certain bottles of Saline Nasal Spray sold through Amazon that tested above the limits for yeast and mold.

Health officials warned that the nasal spray may contain Aspergillus, a type of mold. The voluntary nationwide recall was announced June 11, 2026.

The recall covers Lot 5950 (Best By: 02/2028) of Beekeeper’s Naturals Saline Nasal Spray. The product was sold in single-unit 1 FL OZ (30 mL) bottles. 585 units were sold only through Amazon between April 2 and April 24, 2026.

To identify this product, look for the lot number and expiration date on the bottom or back label. No other Beekeeper’s Naturals products are affected by the recall, including Nasal Spray Max.

According to the company, the lot was produced at a 3rd-party manufacturer and it was mistakenly shipped to Amazon before test results came back.

Working with Amazon, Beekeeper’s Naturals said it has directly notified all purchasers of the lot.

As of June 12, the company said it had received 4 reports from customers of adverse reactions that may be related to the spray, including sinus congestion, irritation or infection. No hospitalizations or deaths have been reported.

The FDA also described the risk for users:

“In the population most at risk, such as people with weakened immune systems or lung diseases, there is a reasonable probability that use of the product with Aspergillus spp. contamination will cause serious and life-threatening infections such as invasive sinusitis and lung infections.”

The mold Aspergillus is common both indoors and outdoors. According to the CDC, most people breathe Aspergillus spores every day without getting sick because a healthy immune system clears them.

The problem with a contaminated nasal spray is that it might deliver Aspergillus directly into the nasal lining and sinuses. In some people, Aspergillus in the sinuses can lead to invasive fungal sinusitis, where the mold grows into tissue.

In severe cases of invasive aspergillosis, the infection can spread in the body and move from the sinuses or lungs to other parts of the body.

The spray also tested above acceptable limits for yeast, another type of fungus.

Non-sterile drug products that contain water, like nasal and ear drops, are especially prone to microbial growth. This is why drug-safety regulators set limits on the total yeast and mold count allowed in non-sterile products.

This is the 3rd nasal spray that has been pulled off store shelves in recent months. In November 2025, more than 41,000 bottles of Walgreens Saline Nasal Spray with Xylitol were over Pseudomonas lactis bacteria.

And in December 2025, MediNatura recalled all lots of its ReBoost and ClearLife nasal sprays after they were found to contain yeast/mold and a bacterium identified as Achromobacter.

The FDA says consumers who have Lot 5950 should stop using it and contact Beekeeper’s Naturals at 1-888-759-6910 or contact@beekeepersnaturals.com for a refund.

Consumers who experienced health problems that may be related to this product should contact their physician or healthcare provider.

If you experienced an infection or other adverse reaction after using the recalled nasal spray, you might have legal options. A product liability attorney can help advise on individual rights.

Source: Beekeeper’s Naturals Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Beekeeper’s Naturals Saline Nasal Spray Sold Through Amazon Due to Microbial Contamination