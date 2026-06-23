Clover Hill Dairy has expanded a recall to include all of its Clover Hill Dairy®-brand cheese because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The expanded recall was announced on June 18, 2026.

The recall now covers every Clover Hill Dairy cheese on the market, both hard and soft varieties. That includes ricotta, soft cuajada, cheddar, white Colby, Monterey Jack, marble jack, pepper jack, smoked cheddar, fresh cheddar curd, snack stix, and flavored cheeses such as horseradish and Old Bay cheddar.

The cheese has been linked to a deadly Listeria outbreak that has been ongoing since 2023. As of June 2026, there have been 9 illnesses, 8 hospitalizations, and 1 death linked to the soft cheese products.

Clover Hill Dairy products are sold directly from the company’s retail market, at farmers markets, and through third-party distributors in North Carolina, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington, DC.

The cheese is sometimes relabeled under other brand names when distributed, including KESSO, QUESOS LA RICURA, IZALCO, DE MI PUEBLO, and RIO LINDO.

Because the cheese is often repackaged, it can be hard to identify. Safety officials say the label on clamshell containers should show the Clover Hill Dairy manufacturer permit number “24-128.” Consumers are urged to check the manufacturer information on packages, when available.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections. The illness can be very serious, especially for pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. In healthy adults, the short-term symptoms may include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The expanded recall follows a multi-state outbreak investigation by the CDC and the FDA. As of June 9, 2026, there are 9 confirmed illnesses with the outbreak strain, reported from 3 states. The illness samples were collected between March 2023 to May 2026. The person who died was a resident of Maryland.

A break in the case was finally discovered when investigators with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found Listeria in a sample of Clover Hill requeson that was re-packaged at a retailer, and also in an unopened 18-pound bucket of the company’s requeson supplied by Clover Hill Dairy.

Whole genome sequencing matched that strain to the one making people sick. The Maryland Department of Health has suspended the company’s operating license.

The expanded recall builds on an earlier recall that was issued on June 3, 2026, which only involved specific amounts of soft ricotta and requeson cheese. The expanded recall now involves all of its cheese products.

Customers are urged not to eat, sell, or serve the recalled cheese, and to return it to the point of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission on behalf of Clover Hill Dairy at 240-528-8850, extension 327.

Consumers who got sick after eating the recalled cheese may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise affected consumers on their rights.

Source: Clover Hill Dairy Expands Recall to Include All Clover Hill Dairy Brand Cheese Due to Possible Health Risk