Safety officials announced a recall for about 70,410 GOPO TOYS Pull-String Teething Yoys after 3 reports of the babies who suffered respiratory distress or choked on the toy’s long silicone strings.

The recalled toys were sold on Amazon from August 2023 through March 2026 for between $11 and $15. They were made in China and distributed by GOPO Toys LLC, of San Bernardino, California.

According to the CPSC, the toys violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. This is a problem because the strings can reach the back of a child’s throat and get stuck, which poses a choking hazard and a risk of respiratory distress.

No deaths were reported, but safety officials said the toy poses a risk of serious injury or death.

The recalled toy looks like an off-white disc with a grey ball in the center. There are 6 multi-colored silicone “tentacle” pull-strings that run through the ball. The disc has seven soft push buttons.

The words “GOPO TOYS” and “Pull String Toy” are printed on the front of the packaging. Batch number 250905, 250530, 250120, 240315, 231005 or 230610 is printed on the back.

GOPO Toys is offering a full refund. On its recall page, the company asks consumers to stop using the toy, take it away from children, and destroy it by cutting all silicone strings and writing “DESTROYED” in permanent marker on the main body of the toy.

Owners then send a photo of the destroyed toy to recalls@gopotoys.com and dispose of the product. The company is offering a full refund, no receipt required.

This recall is the latest in a series of nearly identical pull-string teething toys that have been removed from the Amazon platform due to exactly the same choking hazard:

In June 2026, about 24,400 LiKee Pull String teething toys were recalled after 10 choking reports.

In May 2026, about 102,430 Tiyol Pull String teething toys were recalled after 11 choking incidents.

In January 2026, about 49,410 AiTuiTui Pull String teething toys were recalled after 15 choking incidents and 2 reports of children biting pieces off the silicone strings.

Many of these toys share the same off-white disc design with 6 silicone tentacle pull strings. The toys have been sold under a variety of brand-names by multiple China-based sellers on Amazon. Unlike those other sellers, GOPO Toys is a U.S. distributor based in San Bernardino, California.

Consumers who have one of these toys should stop using it and take it away from children. More information is available from GOPO Toys at 800-445-2344 or through the company’s recall website.

Parents whose child was injured by a recalled teething toy may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise affected families on their rights.

Source: GOPO Toys Recalls Pull String Teething Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys