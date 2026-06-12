A recall has been issued for about 24,400 LiKee® Pull String teething toys after 10 reports of the toys’ strings reaching the back of a child’s throat, resulting in respiratory distress or choking.

The recalled teething toys were sold on Amazon.com from November 2024 through December 2025 for about $10.

According to the CPSC, the toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The recall warns:

The strings can reach the back of children’s throat and become lodged, posing a serious risk of respiratory distress and deadly choking hazard.

No deaths have been reported, but safety officials said the toy poses a risk of serious injury or death from choking.

The recalled toy looks like an off-white disc with a blue ball in the center and six multi-colored silicone “tentacle” pull strings that run through the ball. The disc has three soft push buttons. The brand name and “Baby Sensory Toy” are printed on the front of the packaging, with “Model No. LK-FDWJ” printed on the back.

The LiKee recall is the latest in a series of nearly-identical pull-string teething toys pulled from Amazon over the same choking hazard.

In May 2026, about 102,430 Tiyol Pull String teething toys were recalled after 11 choking incidents. In January 2026, about 49,410 AiTuiTui Pull String teething toys were recalled after 15 choking incidents and 2 reports of children biting pieces off the silicone strings.

Many of these toys share the same off-white disc design, and several carry the identical model number 688-59, despite being sold under different brand names by different China-based sellers on Amazon.

Consumers should stop allowing children to use these toys, take it away from children, and contact ChilanTech for a free replacement toy of at least equal value, including shipping.

Owners will be asked to destroy the toy by cutting the silicone tentacles, writing “Recalled” in permanent marker on the toy’s main body, and emailing a photo of the destroyed product to likee-teether-recall@outlook.com.

Consumers who were injured by a recalled teething toy may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise affected families on their rights.

Source: LiKee Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by ChilanTech