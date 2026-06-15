The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued an urgent safety warning after dozens of people were burned by COOWALK and COOWALI heated insoles from Amazon.

The CPSC is urging people to immediately stop using these heated insoles because the internal lithium-ion battery can explode and ignite in the heel area when the product is being worn inside a boot or shoe. The battery can also ignite when the insoles are turned off and not being used.

This poses a risk of serious burn injuries and a fire hazard. The agency said it is aware of 26 reports of fires, explosions, and other thermal incidents involving the defective insoles.

At least 23 people reported burn injuries, including serious 2nd- and 3rd-degree burn injuries that required skin graft surgery. People who suffer 3rd-degree burns on their foot may have to endure a prolonged recovery period, permanent disability, nerve damage and disfigurement.

The insoles are operated by a remote control, came in black or red, and are marked with the brand “COOWALK” or “COOWALI” on the sole. They contain a lithium-ion battery in the heel. About 6,000 were sold on Amazon.com and GearTrade.com from August 2022 to May 2026.

The Chinese manufacturer has been unresponsive to CPSC requests for a recall or information about the product. Because the company refused to cooperate, the CPSC issued a stop-use warning rather than a formal recall, a step the agency takes when a manufacturer will not act.

The CPSC is urging consumers to dispose of the defective insoles immediately and to follow local hazardous waste disposal procedures.

The batteries should NOT be thrown away in regular trash, placed in curbside recycling bins, or dropped in used-battery recycling boxes at retail or home improvement stores.

This warning is part of a broader pattern of CPSC action against defective Chinese-made heated insoles sold through Amazon and other online marketplaces.

Earlier warnings in 2025 and 2026 covered similar products sold under the brand names Tajarly, ZroeZroe, and Junsyoung, each linked to lithium-ion battery fires and serious burn injuries.

Consumers who were burned by COOWALK or COOWALI heated insoles may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise you on potential claims against the seller or marketplace.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using COOWALK/COOWALI Heated Insoles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Fire Hazard