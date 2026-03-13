Safety officials have issued an urgent warning about Junsyoung® heated insoles that were sold on Amazon due to fire hazards and a risk of serious burn injuries.

The problem is that the lithium-ion batteries inside the insoles can overheat and catch on fire during use, which creates a serious risk of burn injuries and fires.

The defective heated insoles are black and red, contain a lithium-ion battery in the heel area. They are operated by a remote control. The brand name “Junsyoung,” or the seller name “JAMRIC,” can be found on the purchase receipt. They were sold exclusively on Amazon from July 2023 through March 2024.

The CPSC said it is aware of 4 reports of ignition, fires, and other thermal incidents involving the defective insoles.

Those incidents resulted in burn injuries, including 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns that were severe enough to require skin grafting.

Instaed of a refund, consumers are urged to throw out the insoles. JunShengyoung, the Chinese manufacturer, has been unresponsive to CPSC requests for a recall or product information, which means there is no formal recall remedy.

What makes a lithium-ion battery failure inside a shoe so dangerous is the combination of extreme heat and the difficulty of quickly removing the device. When a lithium-ion battery overheats and enters “thermal runaway,” temperatures can spike to 800–1,000 degrees Fahrenheit within seconds.

In an enclosed boot or shoe, heat has nowhere to go, and the person wearing the device may not notice what’s happening until the burning has already started. In the time it takes to remove a boot, the victim could easily suffer severe 3rd-degree burn injuries.

The safety warning for Junsyoung heated insoles is part of a broader pattern of defective heated insoles. In July 2025, the CPSC warned consumers to stop using iHeat heated insoles after receiving 11 reports of fires or explosions involving the product, including 8 reports of burn injuries with some resulting in 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns.

A few months later, in September 2025, the CPSC issued a similar warning for Tajarly heated insoles, which were linked to 4 thermal incidents including two that required extended hospital stays.

In each case, the manufacturer was a Chinese company that did not respond to CPSC outreach, and the products had been sold through Amazon. Lawsuits have also been filed by people who were severely burned by heated insoles that caught on fire.

The CPSC is urging consumers to dispose of the Junsyoung heated insoles immediately and to follow local hazardous waste disposal procedures. Do not throw the insoles in the regular trash, standard recycling bins, or used battery collection boxes found at retail stores. Because the lithium-ion batteries are defective, treat them as household hazardous waste.

Anyone who experienced a burn injury, fire, or other incident involving Junsyoung heated insoles should report it to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov. Consumers who were burned or injured may have legal options and should consult an attorney.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Junsyoung Heated Insoles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon