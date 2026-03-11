EcoFlow Technology announced a recall for about 25,030 Delta Max 2000 portable power stations after reports of units catching on fire and causing significant property damage.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall on October 9, 2025, under recall number 26-010.

Six fires were reported to the CPSC, resulting in combined property damage totaling more than $850,000. No injuries were reported in the recall, but the fire risk is serious enough that regulators are urging consumers to stop using the affected power stations immediately.

The recall involves EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Power Stations (Model EFD310). They were sold at Costco.com, Amazon.com, and EcoFlow.com from July 2022 through May 2025 for about $1,600.

The units are black and silver with a rectangular LCD display on the front and six AC electrical outlets on the back. “ECOFLOW MAX” is printed on the right side; “EFD310” and “EcoFlow DELTA Max (2000)” appear on the nameplate on the underside of the product.

Only units with a serial number beginning with “DA” are affected. No other EcoFlow models are included in the recall.

According to the recall, the power stations may overheat and ignite due to a defect in the lithium-ion battery system. This poses a risk of serious burn injury and fire. Lithium-ion battery failures can escalate quickly into thermal runaway, which is a chain reaction that can release flames and toxic smoke.

Owners should be aware that this recall does not involve a physical product return. EcoFlow says the defect can be fully resolved through a free firmware update, which must be installed through the EcoFlow app before the unit is used again. Consumers are urged to stop using the power station until it is updated.

To apply the firmware update, download the EcoFlow app, add your device using either IOT mode or Direct Connection mode, navigate to device settings, and select “Firmware Version Upgrade” under Other Settings. Full step-by-step instructions are available on EcoFlow’s recall information page.

For assistance, consumers can contact EcoFlow Technology toll-free at 833-424-4137, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, or by email at deltamax2000@ecoflow.com. Consumers who experienced fire damage or injuries may have legal options and should consult an attorney.

