Thermos L.L.C. is recalling about 8.2 million Stainless King Food Jars and Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles after reports that the stoppers can forcefully eject when the containers are opened, posing serious impact and laceration hazards.

The recall covers about 5.8 million Stainless King Food Jars with models SK3000 (16-oz.) and SK3020 (24-oz.) that were manufactured before July 2023.

The recall also includes about 2.3 million Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles with model number SK3010 (40-oz.). All units of the SK3010 are included regardless of manufacture date.

Thermos has received 27 reports of consumers struck by a stopper that ejected upon opening. Three of those consumers suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye. Other reports include impact and laceration injuries that required medical attention.

The problem is a missing pressure relief valve. The stoppers on the recalled products have no pressure relief in the center.

According to Thermos’s own recall page, if perishable food or beverages are stored in the container for an extended period, pressure builds and the stopper can forcefully eject when opened. Without a way to bleed off that pressure, the stopper acts like a projectile aimed directly at the person opening the container.

The recalled containers were sold at Target, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, and Thermos.com from approximately March 2008 through July 2024 for about $30. That is more than 16 years of sales at major national retailers, meaning millions of households may still have the recalled products.

Safety officials are urging consumers to stop using the recalled containers immediately. For the SK3000 and SK3020 Food Jars, Thermos will send a free replacement pressure relief stopper. Consumers will be asked to throw away the old stopper and submit a photo of the discarded stopper at support.thermos.com.

For the SK3010 Sportsman Bottle, Thermos will send a prepaid shipping label so consumers can return the bottle and receive a replacement. Do not return the product to the store.

Consumers with questions can reach Thermos at 662-563-6822, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT, or visit support.thermos.com for recall registration and instructions.

Consumers who suffered eye injuries, lacerations, or other serious harm from an ejecting Thermos stopper may have legal options beyond the manufacturer’s recall remedy.

Source: Thermos Recalls 8.2 Million Stainless King Food Jars and Bottles Due to Serious Impact Injury and Laceration Hazards | CPSC.gov