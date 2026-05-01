The CPSC is warning consumers to immediately stop using ZroeZroe Heated Insoles because the internal lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite while the insoles are in use, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire.

The CPSC is aware of 10 reports of ignition, fires, and other thermal incidents involving the defective insoles.

At least 4 of those incidents resulted in burn injuries, including second- and third-degree burns that required skin grafts.

ZroeZroe Heated Insoles are black and red, contain a lithium-ion battery in the heel area, and are operated by a remote control. The brand name or seller name “ZroeZroe” appears on Amazon and eBay purchase receipts. The insoles were sold on both platforms.

This is a product safety warning, not a recall. The Chinese manufacturer, Taiyuan Haoming Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd., has been unresponsive to CPSC requests for a recall or information about the product. No remedy is available from the manufacturer.

The danger with these insoles is the same pattern seen across other Amazon-sold heated insoles from Chinese manufacturers, specifically that the lithium-ion battery can fail catastrophically while the product is being worn.

When ignition happens inside a closed shoe or boot, the user’s foot is trapped directly against the heat source. The CPSC has issued similar warnings for iHEAT, Tajarly, and Junsyoung heated insoles in recent years, all citing unresponsive Chinese manufacturers and all sold through Amazon.

Because the insoles sit against the skin and inside a boot that must first be unlaced and removed, users may not be able to get the footwear off before serious burn injuries occur.

Third-degree burns may require skin grafting, which is a surgical procedure that removes healthy skin from one part of the body and transplants it to cover burned tissue. Recovery can take months and may leave permanent scarring.

The CPSC urges consumers to dispose of the defective insoles immediately by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Do not place them in household trash, curbside recycling bins, or used battery recycling boxes at hardware stores. Defective lithium-ion batteries present a greater fire risk than standard batteries and require separate handling.

Instead, contact your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) center before bringing in the insoles, and ask whether they accept defective lithium-ion batteries. If the HHW center does not, contact your municipality for guidance.

Consumers who experienced a safety incident with ZroeZroe Heated Insoles can report it to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov. Those who were burned may have legal options against the platforms that sold the product.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using ZroeZroe Heated Insoles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov