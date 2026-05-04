Tzumi Electronics has recalled about 50,000 FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells after weight plates dislodged from the handle during use, posing a risk of serious injury due to impact hazard.

The recall covers FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells (5-52.5 lbs), model 8361, with serial numbers KK23288361 through KK23388361 and KK207608361 through KK21347836.

The dumbbells were sold in black with red accents and include handles, weight plates, and a molded plastic storage tray. They adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5- or 5-pound increments by turning the handle while the dumbbell is nested in the tray. “FitRx” is printed on the storage tray and on the dumbbell handles.

The CPSC has received more than 115 reports of weight plates dislodging during use, with at least 6 injuries reported, including broken toes, bruises, contusions, and lacerations.

A dumbbell plate weighing up to 52.5 pounds separating from the handle while being lifted overhead or at chest height can strike the user or anyone nearby, potentially resulting in serious impact injuries to the feet, legs, or body.

The dumbbells were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com from January 2024 through November 2024 for about $100. They were manufactured in China and imported by Tzumi Electronics Inc. of New York, New York.

Consumers with the recalled dumbbells should stop using them immediately and contact Tzumi Electronics for a free replacement of the dumbbell and tray.

The CPSC advises consumers to write the word “Recalled” across the dumbbell tray using permanent spray paint or marker, register at myfitrx.com/recall-52-lbs, and dispose of the product after registration is confirmed.

Consumers can also reach Tzumi Electronics toll free at 866-363-2237 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or by email at smartbellrecall@tzumi.com.

Consumers who were injured by this product may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on whether a claim may be available.

Source: Tzumi Electronics Recalls FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Serious Injury from Impact Hazard