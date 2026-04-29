32 Degrees is recalling about 207,806 heated socks due to a burn hazard, according to the CPSC. The recall was announced on April 23, 2026, and is identified under CPSC recall number 26-435.

The socks were sold exclusively at Costco stores and on Costco.com from August 2025 through March 2026, priced between $30 and $46.

The CPSC has confirmed 14 heat-related incidents involving the socks, with 13 involving first- or second-degree burns. Second-degree burns affect deeper layers of skin and can cause blistering, intense pain, and scarring, and may require medical treatment.

According to the CPSC, the hazard occurs when the socks are worn during high-intensity activities that generate a combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture, and pressure. Under those conditions, the socks can pose a burn injury hazard.

The recalled socks are battery-powered and come in three sizes — medium, large, and extra large — all in black. The marking “32° HEAT” appears on the battery pack, packaging, and user manual. The importer is David Peyser Sportswear d/b/a 32 Degrees, based in New York, New York. The socks were manufactured in China.

Consumers should stop using the socks immediately and return them to any Costco warehouse for a full refund. For more information, 32 Degrees can be reached toll-free at (833) 997-2452, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, by email at recall@32degrees.com, or through the company’s recall page.

Consumers who were burned by the recalled socks may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on available claims.

Source: 32 Degrees Recalls Heated Socks Due to Burn Hazard | CPSC.gov