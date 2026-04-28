The CPSC is warning consumers to immediately stop using Sperax walking pads and treadmills after documenting 201 reports of sudden speed changes and abrupt stops that resulted in at least 66 falls and injuries, including at least one concussion requiring medical attention.

The warning covers Sperax-brand models Pro, Q1, RM-01, and RM-02, all black with red trim. They were sold exclusively through Amazon, Walmart, NewEgg.com, and eBay. The products were manufactured in China and imported by Quanzhou Wentelai Import and Export Trading Co., Ltd., operating under the Sperax® brand name.

Beyond the fall hazard, the CPSC is also aware of 573 reports of overheating, fires, and other thermal incidents involving the same products, including 4 reports of minor burns. A single product linked to both 66 fall injuries and nearly 600 fire incidents is unusual, and the agency’s response reflects the severity of the risk.

The CPSC issued a safety warning rather than a formal recall because Sperax declined to agree to an acceptable recall. The company also formally objected to the CPSC’s own press release. Under Section 6(b) of the Consumer Product Safety Act, the CPSC is required to note this objection, and proceeded to publish the warning anyway.

The hazard mechanism is straightforward. The walking pads and treadmills can suddenly and unexpectedly change speeds or stop mid-use, throwing the user off balance before they have any chance to react.

At treadmill speeds, an abrupt stop sends a person forward at full walking or jogging momentum. Injuries from these kinds of falls can include traumatic brain injuries, broken wrists and hands from catching a fall, and injuries to the knees, hips, and face.

The model number on affected units is printed on a label near the power switch. Consumers who are unsure whether their device is covered can check that label against the four affected models: Pro, Q1, RM-01, and RM-02.

Safety officials are urging consumers to stop using and dispose of the products immediately. Notably, this is not a standard recall with a refund or repair option because the company refused to offer one. The CPSC is specifically advising consumers not to sell or give away the walking pads, which would shift the hazard to someone else. Incidents can be reported to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.

Consumers who were injured after a Sperax walking pad or treadmill stopped without warning may have legal options. A company’s refusal to recall a product despite documented injuries does not eliminate its liability — and in some cases, that refusal can itself be evidence in a product liability claim. Time limits may apply, so affected consumers should not wait to explore their options.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Sperax Walking Pads and Treadmills Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall, Burn and Fire Hazards