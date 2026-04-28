The CPSC announced a recall for about 4,900 Rex110 and Sierra110 youth all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) imported by Lil Pick Up Inc. after the death of a 6-year-old boy in 2025.

The tragic accident involved a Rex110 ATV. The child was riding with a passenger at the time, which is a configuration that the ATV was not designed for.

The recall identifies three violations of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard: the vehicles exceed the maximum allowable speed for children ages 6 and older; the mechanical suspension fails to comply with safety requirements; and the throttle may get stuck during use. On top of the crash hazard, the ATVs’ footwell surfaces can reach dangerously high temperatures, posing a risk of severe burn injuries.

The recall covers Rex110 ATVs sold from January 2023 through November 2025 and Sierra110 ATVs sold from January 2024 through January 2026, all priced between $600 and $800.

The vehicles were manufactured in Vietnam and sold through specialty retailers including Cougar Cycle, Texas Star DBA Flying Scooter, Vitacci Motorcycles, ODES USA, BV Powersports, Tool Store Go-Kart Shop, Offroad Mall, Triple J Imports, and others.

Some recalled ATVs were sold under additional brand names, such as Seangles, MOTOTEC, OFFROAD MALL, and EXTREME, which may make it harder for families to realize their vehicle is included in the recall. The model name “Rex110” or “Sierra110” appears on the VIN plate on the front frame column. A plate on the front frame also states that the ATV is subject to Lil Pick Up Inc.’s action plan approved by the CPSC.

Safety officials are urging families to stop using the recalled ATVs immediately. To receive a full refund, consumers can register through lilpickup.us, where Lil Pick Up is also offering free ATV pick-up and transportation.

The Lil Pick Up recall is part of a continuing pattern of youth ATVs entering the U.S. market without meeting federal safety requirements for children. Over the past several years, the CPSC has issued multiple recalls involving imported youth ATVs that exceed maximum speed limits for young riders, a defect that has been linked to high-speed crashes and deaths in several cases.

Consumers who were injured or lost a family member in a crash involving a recalled Lil Pick Up Rex110 or Sierra110 ATV may have legal options. Time limits may apply, so affected families should not wait to explore their rights.

Source: Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs; One Death Reported