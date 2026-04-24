American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 440,830 Honda Odyssey minivans after the NHTSA documented 25 injuries linked to side and side curtain airbags deploying unexpectedly when drivers hit potholes, speed bumps, or road debris.

The recall covers 2018–2022 Odyssey minivans manufactured between January 24, 2017, and June 3, 2022 (NHTSA Campaign No. 26V227). Honda filed the recall with NHTSA on April 9, 2026. Dealer notification began April 10, 2026, and owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed on or about May 25, 2026.

As of April 2, 2026, Honda had logged 25 injury reports and 130 warranty claims tied to unexpected airbag deployments across the affected vehicles. No deaths have been reported.

The problem is a software programming error inside the Odyssey’s Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) electronic control unit. The SRS control logic governing the second and third-row airbags does not have sufficient deployment threshold margin. When the van hits a rough road impact, the G-force readings can be misinterpreted as a side-impact collision, triggering the side and side curtain airbags to deploy even though no crash has occurred.

The defective SRS ECU was supplied by DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Inc. Honda corrected the issue in production at the start of the 2023 model year on June 3, 2022, meaning newer Odysseys are not affected.

What makes this recall particularly striking is Honda’s history with the defect. According to NHTSA documents, Honda first received notice of a related incident in November 2017, nearly nine years before this recall.

Honda investigated and confirmed by July 2021 that road impacts could trigger the second and third-row airbags. Despite that finding, Honda concluded in October 2021 there were no safety concerns and closed the investigation.

The issue came back onto NHTSA’s radar in October 2025, when the agency opened a Preliminary Evaluation after receiving 18 consumer complaints about inadvertent airbag deployments. Honda conducted additional analysis in early 2026 and formally determined a safety defect existed on April 2, 2026.

Consumer Reports has also noted that Honda may have been aware of the defect for more than five days before filing the required NHTSA report, which could expose Honda to civil penalties.

Owners of 2018–2022 Honda Odyssey minivans should check their vehicle’s 17-character VIN at NHTSA.gov/recalls to confirm whether their specific vehicle is included. Honda will reprogram the SRS ECU software or replace it entirely at no cost at any authorized Honda dealer. Owners can also call Honda’s recall line at (888) 234-2138 and reference recall No. UNW.

Owners do not need to wait for the May 25 notification letter to schedule service.

Consumers injured by an unexpected airbag deployment in a recalled Honda Odyssey may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on potential claims against Honda, particularly given the company’s documented knowledge of this issue dating back to 2017.

Source: NHTSA Safety Recall Report 26V227 — Honda Odyssey SRS Airbag Defect