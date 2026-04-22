The CPSC is recalling about 25,000 nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs because the protective pin mechanism can fail to prevent unintentional expansion, posing serious projectile and laceration hazards to anyone nearby.

The recall was announced April 16, 2026, by Xingwenfeng, the Chinese importer, in cooperation with the CPSC. The staffs were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from September 2020 through March 2026 for between $8 and $26. According to the CPSC:

“The protective pin mechanism on the Magic Pocket Staffs can fail to prevent unintentional expansion, posing serious projectile and laceration hazards. Even when engaged, the expansion occurs too rapidly for consumers to react, leaving virtually no opportunity for protection.”

The CPSC has received 163 reports of incidents involving injuries to the eyes, face, and hands. Confirmed injuries include corneal lacerations, temporary vision loss, and wounds serious enough to require stitches. Many of the reported victims are children, some as young as 9 years old.

The defect is especially alarming because the staffs can launch even when the protective pin appears to be in place.

According to the CPSC, the expansion occurs too rapidly for consumers to react, leaving virtually no opportunity for protection. In many cases, the pin was found not fully engaged at the time the product was sold, meaning the hazard existed from the moment the staff came out of the box.

The staffs are popular performance and fidget toys, sold in gold, silver, or black, in expanded lengths of 110cm or 150cm. They arrive tightly compressed in a cylinder that snaps open into a full-length staff. That mechanism is exactly what fails, the staff can fire open unexpectedly and strike whoever is holding it or standing nearby in the face or eyes.

163 injury reports is a strikingly high number for a product with roughly 25,000 units sold. For context, many recalls involve dozens of incidents across hundreds of thousands of products. Here, the injury rate per unit is unusually high.

Safety officials are directing consumers to stop using the recalled staff immediately. To receive a full refund, consumers should contact Xingwenfeng at nvyue_recall@163.com, write their initials and the date on the staff in permanent marker, and send a photo of the marked product. Xingwenfeng will then instruct consumers to safely expand the staff before disposal.

The staffs should not be given away or resold. Federal law prohibits the sale of recalled consumer products.

Consumers who were injured by the nvyue Magic Pocket Staff may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on the rights of injured consumers and their families.

Source: nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs Recalled Due to Projectile and Laceration Hazards; Imported by Xingwenfeng